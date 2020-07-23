Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

177 Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
746 E Park Ct. Ct
746 East Park Court, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3216 sqft
For RENT! This fabulous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bth Colonial on a Quiet Cul De Sac in North Woodmere. Living Room with 16ft Cathedral Ceilings, Eat In Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Den with Fireplace and Sliding Doors onto a Large Double Deck.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmere

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
310 Roselle Avenue
310 Roselle Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Updated & Newly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial W/Finished Basement, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage & Beautiful Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmere
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,408
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
460 E Market St
460 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Whole House Rental, Two Bedroom, One Bath, Large Backyard, Deck off Back of House, Garage for Storage Only, Driveway. Open Layout, Pets Okay.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 1BR, 1.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Parking & Storage Included. Close To All.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
AUGUST $12,500.......SEPTEMBER $12,500....... AUGUST TO LABOR DAY $15,000....... SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
522 E Beech St
522 East Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
LONG BEACH - GREAT RENTAL.....ALL NEW 3 room apartment, wood floors, beautiful kitchen & bath. Lovely serene backyard, porch.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
38 California St
38 California Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Amazing Winter rental on the Lovely West End! Just half block from the Ocean and white sandy beach!Available Sept.15-May15.Bright &Airy Ranch w/Front Porch,LR/DR/Updated Kit,3Bed,2Bath,W&D,CAC,HWFlrs,Outdoor shower.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Direct Ocean Front single family private house available for winter rental -mid September or October 1..until April 1.House is approx.3000 sq.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
105 Ohio Avenue
105 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
rendy and Lively West End with Garage Parking! Upper 3 Bed,Full Bath,EIK,L-shape Dinning Area,Fron Porch,Side Porch,Outdoor shower,Storage room for bikes, HWFlrs, share use of W&D, a lot of closetsEnjoy friendly beach community!Easy commute to the

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
40 Malone Avenue
40 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
AUGUST - LABOR DAY in East Atlantic Beach! Beach Block! 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
415 W Park Avenue
415 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in the Westholme Area. Kitchen with outside kitchen area for table and chairs, 2 Baths Hardwood Floors throughout, Bright and Sunny, Front Porch facing South. No Pets, No Smoking

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,725
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large One Bedroom On 6th Floor With over sized Deck with ocean view and New York City skyline view. Located On The East End In A Luxury Rental Building On The Ocean. Enjoy Large Rooms, Amazing Closet Space & Great Sunlight.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
255 W Broadway
255 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Winter Rental available from Sept. 1 to June 30, 2021. Second floor condo with South Facing Terrace. Wood Floors. Oceanview Rooftop Deck. Granite Counters & Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Great Location by the Beach & Boardwalk.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
51 Vermont Street
51 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
West End Beachside Contemporary $7500 for July. Full Size Garage. 2-level upper deck. Outside shower. First Fl: Entry, 1/2 bath, Open kitchen w/Granite Counter breakfast bar--Living room & dining area with wood floors.
City Guide for Woodmere, NY

"Around the wooded pond / A mown path beckons, / Weathered benches wait. / The trick, I said to him, / Is to sit silent for a time, / And let the wild grow accustomed. / We do." - "Woodmere" by Gaye Gambell-Peterson

Along with Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood and The Hewletts, Woodmere is one of the Long Island communities that locals know best as part of the Five Towns. Just a few stops outside of New York City on the Long Island Railroad, Woodmere offers both the calm friendliness of the suburbs and fast, easy access to the Big Apple. Woodmere is home to over 17,000 people, many of whom enjoy living in homes and private communities along the water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Woodmere, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodmere renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

