Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Windsor at The Gramercy

2 Canfield Ave · (310) 620-1583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free on Select Two Bedroom Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Location

2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 733 · Avail. now

$2,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$2,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at The Gramercy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
lobby
media room
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
internet access
online portal
In the heart of dynamic White Plains, NY, Windsor at The Gramercy emanates sophistication and style. From the posh resident lounge and media room to the gorgeous, secluded outdoor pool area and terrace, your senses will be enlightened. Our contemporary apartment building boasts eight floors of luxurious homes with exquisitely designed features like walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars, tall ceilings, and private terraces.Be where all the action is. Shop at the finest stores at the prestigious Westchester Mall. Eat at the hippest new White Plains restaurants. Catch a show at the nearby performing arts center. Hop a train to Manhattan and be downtown for a night out in under 35 minutes. You can do all of this in no time if you live at our White Plains apartments! Our vibrant community is also only minutes from Interstate 287 to easily travel anywhere around Northern Jersey or Southern Connecticut.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20/ per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $600 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
fee: $600 per dog
rent: $75/ month per dog
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Cats
fee: $400 per cat
rent: $50/ month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage: $150/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor at The Gramercy have any available units?
Windsor at The Gramercy has 13 units available starting at $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor at The Gramercy have?
Some of Windsor at The Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at The Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at The Gramercy is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free on Select Two Bedroom Homes! Tour our community your way – in-person, virtually guided, or on your own. Contact us today!
Is Windsor at The Gramercy pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at The Gramercy is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at The Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at The Gramercy offers parking.
Does Windsor at The Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at The Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at The Gramercy have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at The Gramercy has a pool.
Does Windsor at The Gramercy have accessible units?
No, Windsor at The Gramercy does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor at The Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at The Gramercy has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor at The Gramercy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor at The Gramercy has units with air conditioning.
