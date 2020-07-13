Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill lobby media room garage 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park internet access online portal

In the heart of dynamic White Plains, NY, Windsor at The Gramercy emanates sophistication and style. From the posh resident lounge and media room to the gorgeous, secluded outdoor pool area and terrace, your senses will be enlightened. Our contemporary apartment building boasts eight floors of luxurious homes with exquisitely designed features like walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars, tall ceilings, and private terraces.Be where all the action is. Shop at the finest stores at the prestigious Westchester Mall. Eat at the hippest new White Plains restaurants. Catch a show at the nearby performing arts center. Hop a train to Manhattan and be downtown for a night out in under 35 minutes. You can do all of this in no time if you live at our White Plains apartments! Our vibrant community is also only minutes from Interstate 287 to easily travel anywhere around Northern Jersey or Southern Connecticut.