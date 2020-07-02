300 Mamaroneck Avenue

Amenities
Don't miss out on this luxury 1 bedroom condo in the heart of downtown White Plains. It's walking distance to train, shops, restaurants and so much more! This sunny one bedroom comes with one parking spot (a second spot can be rented if needed). The unit features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, walk in closet, washer/dryer in bathroom. Building amenities include; 24 hour concierge, gym, media room, club room with billiards, business center, and kids play room. Only 35 minutes to Grand Central. Move in date is flexible.