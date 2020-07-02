All apartments in White Plains
300 Mamaroneck Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

300 Mamaroneck Avenue

300 Mamaroneck Avenue · (914) 263-6620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
media room
Don't miss out on this luxury 1 bedroom condo in the heart of downtown White Plains. It's walking distance to train, shops, restaurants and so much more! This sunny one bedroom comes with one parking spot (a second spot can be rented if needed). The unit features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, walk in closet, washer/dryer in bathroom. Building amenities include; 24 hour concierge, gym, media room, club room with billiards, business center, and kids play room. Only 35 minutes to Grand Central. Move in date is flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue have any available units?
300 Mamaroneck Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue have?
Some of 300 Mamaroneck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Mamaroneck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 Mamaroneck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Mamaroneck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Mamaroneck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Mamaroneck Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
