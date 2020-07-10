All apartments in White Plains
300 Main Street

300 Main Street · (917) 992-4686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Main Street, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6K · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
lobby
Move right into this spacious corner top floor rental in the heart of White Plains. Featuring a bright and open floor plan, large custom designed closets, den/office space, updated stainless steel appliances, recently painted walls, and large foyer. PARKING INCLUDED in monthly rent in adjacent private lot steps away from the building! Beautifully maintained building in a park-like setting featuring a recently updated lobby with laundry in building and bike storage available. Short walk to the heart of White Plains. Walking distance to everything; 15 minute walk to Metro North express trains to Grand Central, shopping malls, dining, entertainment and major highways all nearby. Includes A/C units, blinds and bedroom flat screen TV mount. No pets allowed per board.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Main Street have any available units?
300 Main Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Main Street have?
Some of 300 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 300 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Main Street offers parking.
Does 300 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Main Street have a pool?
No, 300 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
