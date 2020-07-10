300 Main Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage lobby

Move right into this spacious corner top floor rental in the heart of White Plains. Featuring a bright and open floor plan, large custom designed closets, den/office space, updated stainless steel appliances, recently painted walls, and large foyer. PARKING INCLUDED in monthly rent in adjacent private lot steps away from the building! Beautifully maintained building in a park-like setting featuring a recently updated lobby with laundry in building and bike storage available. Short walk to the heart of White Plains. Walking distance to everything; 15 minute walk to Metro North express trains to Grand Central, shopping malls, dining, entertainment and major highways all nearby. Includes A/C units, blinds and bedroom flat screen TV mount. No pets allowed per board.