2 Soundview Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom. New carpet, flooring, cabinets, appliances, updated bathroom. LARGE bedroom, plenty of closet space in the apartment. Located in a desirable building in White Plains, across the street from Post Road Elementary. 5 Minute drive to Metro North Harlem Line. Please see video link for additional information:



https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipO_owvm1oI-runFKJBdVt2QDb6MZI6v_HyCG4WMJ9edRWZzZkjHifSH0P6WGajyqg/photo/AF1QipMKKYOHEQheIu6XzX3aiZUFYl9iyGvCWOMsC-WA?key=bFVwUGpUT1FCaVlQdEJMZDZSU3hWMTA3Z0xPcEhR



Presented by McGrath Realty Inc. For more information please contact McGrath Realty at 845-896-5444 ext. 109



(RLNE5716772)