White Plains, NY
2 Soundview Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2 Soundview Ave

2 Soundview Avenue · (845) 432-5800 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 West Post Road E1N · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom. New carpet, flooring, cabinets, appliances, updated bathroom. LARGE bedroom, plenty of closet space in the apartment. Located in a desirable building in White Plains, across the street from Post Road Elementary. 5 Minute drive to Metro North Harlem Line. Please see video link for additional information:

Presented by McGrath Realty Inc. For more information please contact McGrath Realty at 845-896-5444 ext. 109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Soundview Ave have any available units?
2 Soundview Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 Soundview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2 Soundview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Soundview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Soundview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2 Soundview Ave offer parking?
No, 2 Soundview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2 Soundview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Soundview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Soundview Ave have a pool?
No, 2 Soundview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2 Soundview Ave have accessible units?
No, 2 Soundview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Soundview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Soundview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Soundview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Soundview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
