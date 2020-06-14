All apartments in White Plains
10 Stewart Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

10 Stewart Place

10 Stewart Place · (914) 263-7168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY 10603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9JE · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer. Well maintained 24/7 Concierge, Pet Friendly building offers many amenities: Guest Parking, Resident Garage Parking, Fitness Center, Pool, Sauna, Hot Tub, Bright Penthouse Level Community Lounge area featuring Fireplace, Library & Kitchen, Outdoor Roof Top Deck w/lounge chairs for sunbathing/relaxation & stunning panoramic views of White Plains. Upon entering 9JE one is immediately confronted by the Bright open space & Tree Top Views. Screen-in Balcony off Living Room overlooks courtyard providing gorgeous garden views while enjoying your AM or PM beverage. Spacious Bedroom En Suite w/ Walk-in Closet & separate Dressing area provide lots of storage. Large Powder Room near entry foyer has closet with WASHER/DRYER. Fabulous Oak HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, NEW Heating/AC units in each room (2018), newer appliances. Garage parking plus Storage unit included. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Stewart Place have any available units?
10 Stewart Place has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Stewart Place have?
Some of 10 Stewart Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Stewart Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Stewart Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Stewart Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Stewart Place is pet friendly.
Does 10 Stewart Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Stewart Place does offer parking.
Does 10 Stewart Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Stewart Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Stewart Place have a pool?
Yes, 10 Stewart Place has a pool.
Does 10 Stewart Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Stewart Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Stewart Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Stewart Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Stewart Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Stewart Place has units with air conditioning.
