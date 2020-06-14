10 Stewart Place

Amenities
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer. Well maintained 24/7 Concierge, Pet Friendly building offers many amenities: Guest Parking, Resident Garage Parking, Fitness Center, Pool, Sauna, Hot Tub, Bright Penthouse Level Community Lounge area featuring Fireplace, Library & Kitchen, Outdoor Roof Top Deck w/lounge chairs for sunbathing/relaxation & stunning panoramic views of White Plains. Upon entering 9JE one is immediately confronted by the Bright open space & Tree Top Views. Screen-in Balcony off Living Room overlooks courtyard providing gorgeous garden views while enjoying your AM or PM beverage. Spacious Bedroom En Suite w/ Walk-in Closet & separate Dressing area provide lots of storage. Large Powder Room near entry foyer has closet with WASHER/DRYER. Fabulous Oak HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, NEW Heating/AC units in each room (2018), newer appliances. Garage parking plus Storage unit included. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!