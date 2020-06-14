10 Stewart Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub sauna

GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer. Well maintained 24/7 Concierge, Pet Friendly building offers many amenities: Guest Parking, Resident Garage Parking, Fitness Center, Pool, Sauna, Hot Tub, Bright Penthouse Level Community Lounge area featuring Fireplace, Library & Kitchen, Outdoor Roof Top Deck w/lounge chairs for sunbathing/relaxation & stunning panoramic views of White Plains. Upon entering 9JE one is immediately confronted by the Bright open space & Tree Top Views. Screen-in Balcony off Living Room overlooks courtyard providing gorgeous garden views while enjoying your AM or PM beverage. Spacious Bedroom En Suite w/ Walk-in Closet & separate Dressing area provide lots of storage. Large Powder Room near entry foyer has closet with WASHER/DRYER. Fabulous Oak HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, NEW Heating/AC units in each room (2018), newer appliances. Garage parking plus Storage unit included. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!