Be near it all! Apartment is within walking distance of metro north train, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This is a 1 bedroom apartment with LOTS of closet space - 2 large closets. There are hardwood floors, open living room and dining area. Kitchen also has a dishwasher! Apartment includes 1 parking spot in a garage at no additional charge - Heat and water included.

No Pets Allowed



