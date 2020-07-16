All apartments in Westchester County
8 Mountain Rd
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:49 AM

8 Mountain Rd

8 Mountain Road · (914) 874-8252
Location

8 Mountain Road, Westchester County, NY 10533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated and spacious apartment available in Irvington, beginning January 27, 2020. The apartment is located in a quiet two-family home, and has been completely re-insulated including the ceilings, floors, and walls. Great features include new Anderson windows, new pine doors and moldings throughout, new ceiling fans in bedrooms/living room, recently sanded/polyurethane coated floors, ductless A/C with remote control, and a new efficient heating system. Kitchen renovations include: new ceramic tile floors, black stainless steel appliances, white oak cabinets, and granite countertops. Bathroom renovations include: new ceramic tile floors/walls, and a stackable washer/dryer. One off-street parking space is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities. No smoking, no pets. Tenants must be able to prove income of at lease 3x the monthly rent, as well as good credit. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Mountain Rd have any available units?
8 Mountain Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Mountain Rd have?
Some of 8 Mountain Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8 Mountain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8 Mountain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 8 Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8 Mountain Rd offers parking.
Does 8 Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Mountain Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 8 Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8 Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 8 Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Mountain Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Mountain Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Mountain Rd has units with air conditioning.
