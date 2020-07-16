8 Mountain Rd

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and spacious apartment available in Irvington, beginning January 27, 2020. The apartment is located in a quiet two-family home, and has been completely re-insulated including the ceilings, floors, and walls. Great features include new Anderson windows, new pine doors and moldings throughout, new ceiling fans in bedrooms/living room, recently sanded/polyurethane coated floors, ductless A/C with remote control, and a new efficient heating system. Kitchen renovations include: new ceramic tile floors, black stainless steel appliances, white oak cabinets, and granite countertops. Bathroom renovations include: new ceramic tile floors/walls, and a stackable washer/dryer. One off-street parking space is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for utilities. No smoking, no pets. Tenants must be able to prove income of at lease 3x the monthly rent, as well as good credit. Please call for a showing today!