2 Old Pond Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2 Old Pond Road

2 Old Pond Road · No Longer Available
Location

2 Old Pond Road, Westchester County, NY 10590

Amenities

Beautiful 1730's updated & expanded 4 bedroom Country home fully-furnished available for rent starting 9/1/2020. This lovely home has been updated with sophisticated country style, exposed hand-hewn beams, wide pine & chestnut flooring, three fireplaces, main level Master Bedroom with renovated Master Bath, Bilotta Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home also offers a detached studio perfect for home office/artist/writer's retreat and detached two car garage. The property is very private with an in-ground Shoreline pool with beautiful plantings, stone walls, in-ground sprinkler system, stunning views & landscaping and full house generator. Access to Lake Waccabuc for boating, swimming & fishing. Short walk to 1000+ acre Mountain Lakes Park for hiking. Great weekend retreat or full time residence. One hour to NYC. Landlord will pay for all lawn, plowing and pool maintenance and house cleaner twice a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Old Pond Road have any available units?
2 Old Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester County, NY.
What amenities does 2 Old Pond Road have?
Some of 2 Old Pond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Old Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2 Old Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Old Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 2 Old Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 2 Old Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 2 Old Pond Road offers parking.
Does 2 Old Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Old Pond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Old Pond Road have a pool?
Yes, 2 Old Pond Road has a pool.
Does 2 Old Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 2 Old Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Old Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Old Pond Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Old Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Old Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
