2 Old Pond Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 1730's updated & expanded 4 bedroom Country home fully-furnished available for rent starting 9/1/2020. This lovely home has been updated with sophisticated country style, exposed hand-hewn beams, wide pine & chestnut flooring, three fireplaces, main level Master Bedroom with renovated Master Bath, Bilotta Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home also offers a detached studio perfect for home office/artist/writer's retreat and detached two car garage. The property is very private with an in-ground Shoreline pool with beautiful plantings, stone walls, in-ground sprinkler system, stunning views & landscaping and full house generator. Access to Lake Waccabuc for boating, swimming & fishing. Short walk to 1000+ acre Mountain Lakes Park for hiking. Great weekend retreat or full time residence. One hour to NYC. Landlord will pay for all lawn, plowing and pool maintenance and house cleaner twice a month.