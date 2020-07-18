13 Old Albany Post Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back splash, double stainless sink & updated appliances. Updated baths, mud room with washer/dryer hook up. Two bedrooms with new carpeting and a third room can be used as an office or guest room. Central air, professionally disinfected, freshly painted & new doors. New insulation in the basement & attic keep utility costs low. Enjoy the deck & the outdoors. Move right in!