Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

13 Old Albany Post Road

13 Old Albany Post Road · (914) 762-2200
Location

13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY 10562

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back splash, double stainless sink & updated appliances. Updated baths, mud room with washer/dryer hook up. Two bedrooms with new carpeting and a third room can be used as an office or guest room. Central air, professionally disinfected, freshly painted & new doors. New insulation in the basement & attic keep utility costs low. Enjoy the deck & the outdoors. Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Old Albany Post Road have any available units?
13 Old Albany Post Road has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Old Albany Post Road have?
Some of 13 Old Albany Post Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Old Albany Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
13 Old Albany Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Old Albany Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 13 Old Albany Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 13 Old Albany Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 13 Old Albany Post Road offers parking.
Does 13 Old Albany Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Old Albany Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Old Albany Post Road have a pool?
No, 13 Old Albany Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 13 Old Albany Post Road have accessible units?
No, 13 Old Albany Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Old Albany Post Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Old Albany Post Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Old Albany Post Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Old Albany Post Road has units with air conditioning.
