74 Main Street

Lovely large 2 bedroom with a small bonus room which can be used as an office. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is an over-sized pantry closet and plenty of room for a table. The living room and dining room are spacious and offer tons of natural light. Convenient to all, walk to Metro North Train, dining and shopping. Landlord provides heat and hot water. No pets and no smoking. Located on the second floor, walk up. Assigned parking included!