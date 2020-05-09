All apartments in Tuckahoe
Tuckahoe, NY
74 Main Street
74 Main Street

74 Main Street · (914) 462-1203
Location

74 Main Street, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely large 2 bedroom with a small bonus room which can be used as an office. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is an over-sized pantry closet and plenty of room for a table. The living room and dining room are spacious and offer tons of natural light. Convenient to all, walk to Metro North Train, dining and shopping. Landlord provides heat and hot water. No pets and no smoking. Located on the second floor, walk up. Assigned parking included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Main Street have any available units?
74 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuckahoe, NY.
What amenities does 74 Main Street have?
Some of 74 Main Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 74 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 74 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 74 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 74 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Main Street have a pool?
No, 74 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 74 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
