396 Columbus Avenue.
Tuckahoe, NY
396 Columbus Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

396 Columbus Avenue

396 Columbus Avenue · (914) 473-4318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tuckahoe
Location

396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage. Also, this first floor home offers a small backyard for your outdoor enjoyment. Hardwood floors lie throughout with an abundance of sunlight beaming in each room. The kitchen offers great space, which is alongside a formal dining area/room. Call me today for a verbal tour. Currently, by law, showings are not permitted. I am happy to explain the lay out and details. Please drop link into Facebook to virtually view the property: https://www.facebook.com/monique.brunson.7/videos/3665967766811881/?t=0 ------ Correction: "ONE BATH"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 396 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
396 Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 396 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
396 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 396 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 396 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 396 Columbus Avenue does offer parking.
Does 396 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 396 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 396 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 396 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 396 Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

