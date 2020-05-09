396 Columbus Avenue.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage. Also, this first floor home offers a small backyard for your outdoor enjoyment. Hardwood floors lie throughout with an abundance of sunlight beaming in each room. The kitchen offers great space, which is alongside a formal dining area/room. Call me today for a verbal tour. Currently, by law, showings are not permitted. I am happy to explain the lay out and details. Please drop link into Facebook to virtually view the property: https://www.facebook.com/monique.brunson.7/videos/3665967766811881/?t=0 ------ Correction: "ONE BATH"