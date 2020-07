Amenities

dishwasher parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Step into this beautiful 2nd floor rental unit located in the heart of Crestwood Village. You will be able to enjoy the peace and quiet that comes with living on this street. Beautiful kitchen, eat-in dining room, spacious living room, entry room. Two large bedrooms and one perfect for a nursery. No Pets, No Smoking. Tenant must provide rental application, FICO Credit Score & credible references. Heat & hot water included! Ample street parking.