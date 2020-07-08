110 Sagamore Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station. Amenities include on-site parking for one vehicle in garage and two more in the driveway, fireplace, central air, patio,terrace and abundant attic and garage storage. Eligible for resident rates for town owned Lake Isle golf, tennis , swimming. Lower level square footage not included in the 1750sf. A true gem Not to be missed !!