Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:05 AM

110 Sagamore Road

110 Sagamore Road · (914) 589-6421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,975

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station. Amenities include on-site parking for one vehicle in garage and two more in the driveway, fireplace, central air, patio,terrace and abundant attic and garage storage. Eligible for resident rates for town owned Lake Isle golf, tennis , swimming. Lower level square footage not included in the 1750sf. A true gem Not to be missed !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Sagamore Road have any available units?
110 Sagamore Road has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Sagamore Road have?
Some of 110 Sagamore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Sagamore Road currently offering any rent specials?
110 Sagamore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Sagamore Road pet-friendly?
No, 110 Sagamore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 110 Sagamore Road offer parking?
Yes, 110 Sagamore Road offers parking.
Does 110 Sagamore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Sagamore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Sagamore Road have a pool?
No, 110 Sagamore Road does not have a pool.
Does 110 Sagamore Road have accessible units?
No, 110 Sagamore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Sagamore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Sagamore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Sagamore Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Sagamore Road has units with air conditioning.
