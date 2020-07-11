/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM
230 Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
202 CENTENNIAL AVE
202 Centennial Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This 2nd floor apartment has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. off street parking and is impeccable maintained. Use of basement. Available mid July for your occupancy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Elmora
711 CLEVELAND AVE
711 Cleveland Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
LOCATION! Highly sought-after Elmora Section of Elizabeth & walking distance to KEAN University! Beautiful 4 Bed & 1.5 Bath; Large Living Rm, Formal Din, EIK, Washer & Dryer Included, Full Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Port
218 Bond St 2
218 Bond Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Quiet enjoyment - Property Id: 315210 Beautiful large 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Livingroom, dining room, and extra-large kitchen in a quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes to Jersey Garden shopping mall, 15 minutes into New York.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Colonia
145 Savoth Lane
145 Savoth Ln, Colonia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256 New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit
1150 West Saint Georges Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo with basement - Property Id: 306451 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. First floor courtyard unit with basement, great parking spot and water included! In unit washer and dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,400
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
79 FRANKLIN AVE
79 Franklin Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
FURNISHED 6 MTH RENTAL Welcome to your very own idyllic cottage escape from city life! This stunning Maplewood home is warm & welcoming! With spacious living spaces & bedrooms & close proximity to Jitney to NYC, it'sideal!Gorgeous from inside and
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10 NEW ST
10 New St, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Looking to get to the Suburbs Quickly!! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Great neighborhood, Move in ready 2nd floor unit with Spacious 3 Beds, 1 bath and close to everything.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1619 PORTER RD
1619 Porter Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully newly renovated single family home. Updated kitchen with new appliances.
Similar Pages
Roselle 1 BedroomsRoselle 2 BedroomsRoselle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoselle Accessible ApartmentsRoselle Apartments with Balcony
Roselle Apartments with GarageRoselle Apartments with GymRoselle Apartments with ParkingRoselle Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJ