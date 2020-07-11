152 Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ with washer-dryer

July 2020 Rahway Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rahway rent trends were flat over the past month Over the past month Rahway rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Rahway stand at $1,313 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,565 for a two-bedroom. Rahway's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents falling across the New York Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Rahway throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.2%).

Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.

Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rahway Rent growth in Rahway has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rahway is less affordable for renters. Rahway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,565 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Rahway remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+0.2%), Chicago (+0.1%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,678, $1,289, and $1,180 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rahway than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Rahway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth New York $2,110 $2,520 -1% -1.6% Newark $1,200 $1,430 -0.3% -0.6% Jersey City $1,590 $1,890 -1% -1.6% Elizabeth $1,160 $1,390 0.2% -1.5% New Rochelle $1,500 $1,780 -0.3% 0.3% East Orange $1,310 $1,560 -1.2% -1.9% Bayonne $1,210 $1,440 0 -5.7% White Plains $1,770 $2,110 -0.9% -1.3% Hoboken $2,260 $2,700 -0.9% 1% West New York $1,330 $1,590 -0.2% 6.7% Hackensack $1,420 $1,690 0 -0.4% Coram $2,180 $2,600 0 1.6% Port Chester $1,620 $1,930 -0.6% -1.8% Rahway $1,310 $1,560 0 0.4% Englewood $1,500 $1,790 -1.2% -3.2% Ossining $1,850 $2,210 1.4% 3.4% Nesconset $1,770 $2,110 1.5% 1.2% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.