1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 PM
72 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
The Waterfront
20 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Results within 1 mile of Perth Amboy
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Woodrow
1 Unit Available
922 Rathbun Avenue
922 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2874 sqft
Enter into a bright and airy 1 bedroom apartment with private side entrance, entry foyer, large windows, eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, separate living room and separate bedroom, with wood blind window treatments, lots of
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
442 Rathbun Avenue
442 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2600 sqft
Beautiful large one bedroom ground level apartment; eat in kitchen; move in condition. Tenant pays cable, gas and electric. No washer/dryer. no Smoking; no pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
5190 Amboy Rd
5190 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Large and bright, semi-basement, one bedroom apartment. Fully renovated with a new eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sizable living room, new beautiful tiled flooring throughout. Laundry hookups available.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 Dolan Avenue
8 Dolan Avenue, Sayreville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
26 Judson St
26 Judson St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Spacious and naturally well lit unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The layout includes an open kitchen with plenty of space to entertain friends and relax.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
400 Cross Road
400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1516 IRVING ST
1516 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Bright, Modern, Functional, hip and simply the best package. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen, a spectacular bathroom, Split system air & heating, SS Appliances and your own laundry in the unit. A Must see! Possibly the best apartment you will ever have.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
15 Haven Drive
15 Haven Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
708 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Just unpack and enjoy this one bedroom Ranch in Cheesequake Village with Community bus, pool and clubhouse. Newer kitchen w/gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator.
1 of 5
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1636 Irving St 3Z
1636 Irving St, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
LUXURY STUDIO APT FOR RENT AT RAHWAY ARTS - Property Id: 277108 --LARGE STUDIO-- --NO BROKER FEE-- --UTILITIES INCLUDED-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --PREMIUM TV INCLUDED-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --ISLAND-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Iselin
1 Unit Available
82 FIAT AVE
82 Fiat Avenue, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment first floor apartment with a private deck in a well maintained triplex, available MAY 15th. HEAT INCLUDED! 10 minute walk to Metropark train station as well as close proximity to major roads/highways.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1065 JAQUES AVE
1065 Jacques Avenue, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Welcome to this move-in ready ,spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Rahway. Access to backyard, Nice eat-in kitchen. Only a 7 min walk to train station and some of Rahway finest restaurants! Make your appointment today!
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Woodrow
1 Unit Available
17 Spruce Lane
17 Spruce Lane, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
One bedroom,1 bath apartment on level 1. No smoking, No pets, No alcohol. The owner pays for water only, tenant pays for gas and electricity. One month real estate fee. Owner-occupied
1 of 1
Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
55 Gill Lane
55 Gills Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 55 Gill Lane in Iselin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
