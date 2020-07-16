/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM
36 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Keansburg, NJ
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
95 Forest Avenue
95 Forest Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
GREAT LOCATION! This charming 1 bedroom home offers a warm and inviting feeling. It is freshly painted and completely renovated with some furniture for tenant to use.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
213 Main Street
213 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Conveniently located in downtown Keansburg. Easy commute to NYC via bus or ferry. Cute and clean 1 bedroom with living and dining area located on the second floor. Large storage cage located in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Keansburg
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
4 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
604 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
13 W 3rd Street
13 West 3rd Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Lovely and spacious upstairs apartment in sought after Keyport. Home offers a large bedroom with a spacious walk in closet. Eat in Kitchen has pantry and gas cooking. Living room is also a good size. Find a walk up attic with room for storage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
64 7th Street
64 Seventh Street, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in lovely Hazlet! call today for your private viewing. Fantastic backyard and plenty of parking!
Results within 5 miles of Keansburg
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
4 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated February 6 at 10:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 6 at 10:26 PM
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Dolan Avenue
8 Dolan Avenue, Sayreville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Village Green Way
20 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Welcome Home. Great 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in desirable Village Green community. New stainless steele appliances in kitchen. Laminate floors downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonardo
47 Burlington Avenue
47 Burlington Avenue, Leonardo, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Charming 1 BR, in turn of Century Victorian, with views of Sandy Hook Bay. Windowed turret , overlooking water, serves as dining area. Kitchen w/ quartz counters, glass cabinetry & dishwasher. Limestone bath w/dome ceiling. Hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Gaston Street
7 Gaston Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM 2 LEVELS, RENOVATED, REFRIGERATOR, OFF ST PARKING, NO SMOKING NO PETS, NJ RENTAL APPLICATION PRIOR TO SHOWING, VERIFIABLE INCOME CREDIT CHECK, TENANT TO PAY 1 MO FEE, 1 MO RENT, 1.5 MO SECURITY
Results within 10 miles of Keansburg
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,419
775 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
84 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
11 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 10:55 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Eltingville
15 Fenway Circle
15 Fenway Circle, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1650 sqft
20247H-AMAZING ONE BEDROOM APT ON FIRST FLOOR, FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
362 Route 9
362 US Highway 9, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 362 Route 9 in Robertsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Keansburg Apartments with BalconiesKeansburg Apartments with GaragesKeansburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKeansburg Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJPort Monmouth, NJFranklin Park, NJ