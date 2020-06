Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

House close to Goethals bridge and easy transportation to Manhattan. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living and Dining, Kitchen with Family Living area, Laundry, Garage and large backyard in a quiet neighborhood. Call Tenant will pay all connection fees, usage fees and al other costs and fees for all utilities to property (electricity, gas, maintenance) except water and sewageiP