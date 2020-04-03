5 Henry Place, #1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful New 3 Bedrooms, house built in 2018, All hard wood floors through out the rooms. 1st FL: Living room, Kitchen, Master bedroom with 3/4 bath, bedroom, bedroom, Full bathroom Basement: Full finished with family room, 3/4 bath, Garage. House with washer and dryer. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Close to transportation, shopping, very convenient. NO pet policy. Tenant need to provide income and credit proof upon application. 1 Month Rent, 1 Month security deposit, 1 Month broker fee. Thank you