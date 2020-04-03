All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 5 Henry Place, #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
5 Henry Place, #1
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:09 AM

5 Henry Place, #1

5 Henry Pl · (718) 676-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Henry Pl, Staten Island, NY 10305
Dongan Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful New 3 Bedrooms, house built in 2018, All hard wood floors through out the rooms. 1st FL: Living room, Kitchen, Master bedroom with 3/4 bath, bedroom, bedroom, Full bathroom Basement: Full finished with family room, 3/4 bath, Garage. House with washer and dryer. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Close to transportation, shopping, very convenient. NO pet policy. Tenant need to provide income and credit proof upon application. 1 Month Rent, 1 Month security deposit, 1 Month broker fee. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Henry Place, #1 have any available units?
5 Henry Place, #1 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5 Henry Place, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Henry Place, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Henry Place, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 5 Henry Place, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 5 Henry Place, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5 Henry Place, #1 does offer parking.
Does 5 Henry Place, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Henry Place, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Henry Place, #1 have a pool?
No, 5 Henry Place, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5 Henry Place, #1 have accessible units?
No, 5 Henry Place, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Henry Place, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Henry Place, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Henry Place, #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Henry Place, #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Henry Place, #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with PoolStaten Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity