BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS. ENTER INTO A LIVING ROOM / KITCHEN COMBINATION (20 X 16) FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET ADJACENT TO LIVING ROOM. NICE SIZE BEDROOM (11 X 11). APARTMENT IS NICELY UPDATED WITH NEW FLOORS THROUHOUT. HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT AND BUILT IN AC. THERE IS NO LAUNDRY AND STREET PARKING. TENANT PAYS GAS, ELECTRIC AND CABLE. MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT, PROOF OF INCOME, PAYSTUB, FIRST MONTH RENT, ONE MONTH SECURITY, ONE MONTH FEE. NO PETS, NO SMOKING.