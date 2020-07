Amenities

Pack your bags and move right into this newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath second floor apartment in Great Kills. Freshly painted, hardwood floors and new carpeting on the stairs that lead up to the apartment. Stainless steel appliances and recently renovated bathroom. No washer/dryer hook up. No smoking. Service pet only. On street parking. 1 month deposit, 1 month rent, 1 month broker fee. All applicants will be presented to the landlord. Realtors are welcome! Applicants will be asked to provide information that shows you have the ability to make monthly payments.