52 Sprague Road

Sun-filled colonial located on tree lined street in Scarsdale school district. Step inside this three bedroom home that features a wonderful layout with spacious and bright rooms, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen, bright office that can be used as guest room or nursery, huge walk-up attic and sunroom/playroom. This home also includes hardwood floors throughout and a one car detached garage for parking. Situated on level property perfect for outdoor entertaining. Conveniently located close to park, school and transportation. New walkway, new dishwasher, and new heating boiler. SQ FT does NOT include basement or walk-up attic.