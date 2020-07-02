All apartments in Scarsdale
52 Sprague Road

Location

52 Sprague Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sun-filled colonial located on tree lined street in Scarsdale school district. Step inside this three bedroom home that features a wonderful layout with spacious and bright rooms, living room with brick fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen, bright office that can be used as guest room or nursery, huge walk-up attic and sunroom/playroom. This home also includes hardwood floors throughout and a one car detached garage for parking. Situated on level property perfect for outdoor entertaining. Conveniently located close to park, school and transportation. New walkway, new dishwasher, and new heating boiler. SQ FT does NOT include basement or walk-up attic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Sprague Road have any available units?
52 Sprague Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Sprague Road have?
Some of 52 Sprague Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Sprague Road currently offering any rent specials?
52 Sprague Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Sprague Road pet-friendly?
No, 52 Sprague Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scarsdale.
Does 52 Sprague Road offer parking?
Yes, 52 Sprague Road offers parking.
Does 52 Sprague Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Sprague Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Sprague Road have a pool?
No, 52 Sprague Road does not have a pool.
Does 52 Sprague Road have accessible units?
No, 52 Sprague Road does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Sprague Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Sprague Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Sprague Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Sprague Road does not have units with air conditioning.
