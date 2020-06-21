All apartments in Scarsdale
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

4 Fountain Terrace

4 Fountain Lane Terrace · (516) 864-8111
Location

4 Fountain Lane Terrace, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Total privacy and recently updated Scarsdale 5BR/4 bath colonial at the end of private road in highly sought after Greenacres section. Work from home in super quiet, spacious rooms or take a short walk to Metro North station with 2 STOP EXPRESS COMMUTE to Grand Central for those days you need to be in the office and want to ensure a seat. Newly renovated master bathroom with new shower stall, new tile, new double vanity. Recently renovated and refreshed kitchen with new Thermador range, oven and built in microwave, re-stained beautiful hardwood floors. Award winning Scarsdale school district. 5th bedroom also upstairs, perfect for nanny or home office, separate entrance stairway with own bathroom. Parking for multiple cars if you re having people over (OK to park on private end of street per Scarsdale village). CHECK THE VIRTUAL TOUR FOR A GLIMPSE OF THE 'BURBS W/ NEARBY 30 MINUTE RIDE TO NYC OPTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Fountain Terrace have any available units?
4 Fountain Terrace has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Fountain Terrace have?
Some of 4 Fountain Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Fountain Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4 Fountain Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Fountain Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4 Fountain Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scarsdale.
Does 4 Fountain Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4 Fountain Terrace does offer parking.
Does 4 Fountain Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Fountain Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Fountain Terrace have a pool?
No, 4 Fountain Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4 Fountain Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4 Fountain Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Fountain Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Fountain Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Fountain Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Fountain Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
