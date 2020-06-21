4 Fountain Terrace

Amenities

Total privacy and recently updated Scarsdale 5BR/4 bath colonial at the end of private road in highly sought after Greenacres section. Work from home in super quiet, spacious rooms or take a short walk to Metro North station with 2 STOP EXPRESS COMMUTE to Grand Central for those days you need to be in the office and want to ensure a seat. Newly renovated master bathroom with new shower stall, new tile, new double vanity. Recently renovated and refreshed kitchen with new Thermador range, oven and built in microwave, re-stained beautiful hardwood floors. Award winning Scarsdale school district. 5th bedroom also upstairs, perfect for nanny or home office, separate entrance stairway with own bathroom. Parking for multiple cars if you re having people over (OK to park on private end of street per Scarsdale village). CHECK THE VIRTUAL TOUR FOR A GLIMPSE OF THE 'BURBS W/ NEARBY 30 MINUTE RIDE TO NYC OPTION.