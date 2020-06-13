All apartments in Scarsdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:25 PM

3 Crossway

3 Crossway · (914) 725-9344
Location

3 Crossway, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
y. Location Location-minutes to shops, schools, houses of worship and transportation. This very spacious sun-filled split level home features central air, redone hardwood floors, and renovated kitchen with a new refrig and baths. The third floor's very large room is multi-purpose with additional storage and a bathroom. The attic was recently painted, has new window sills and newly finished walls. The lower level/basement has a large playroom, bedroom and bath with a door to the side property. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy outdoor activities in the large private backyard and a barbecue on the deck Living room floors were recently refinished. First floor painted in 2019. New Compressor. Avail from June 16th. Possibly earlier. 6 month rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Crossway have any available units?
3 Crossway has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Crossway have?
Some of 3 Crossway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Crossway currently offering any rent specials?
3 Crossway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Crossway pet-friendly?
No, 3 Crossway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scarsdale.
Does 3 Crossway offer parking?
No, 3 Crossway does not offer parking.
Does 3 Crossway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Crossway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Crossway have a pool?
No, 3 Crossway does not have a pool.
Does 3 Crossway have accessible units?
No, 3 Crossway does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Crossway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Crossway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Crossway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Crossway has units with air conditioning.
