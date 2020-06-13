3 Crossway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

y. Location Location-minutes to shops, schools, houses of worship and transportation. This very spacious sun-filled split level home features central air, redone hardwood floors, and renovated kitchen with a new refrig and baths. The third floor's very large room is multi-purpose with additional storage and a bathroom. The attic was recently painted, has new window sills and newly finished walls. The lower level/basement has a large playroom, bedroom and bath with a door to the side property. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy outdoor activities in the large private backyard and a barbecue on the deck Living room floors were recently refinished. First floor painted in 2019. New Compressor. Avail from June 16th. Possibly earlier. 6 month rental