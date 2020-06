Amenities

Bright, Charming, Tudor with Lots of Personality. Fabulous dropped living room with oversized brick fireplace plus sun room/family room. Four spacious bedrooms. Master Suite includes dressing area. CENTRAL AIR! Located In Desirable Neighborhood. Three And One Half Newer Baths. New Appliances. Close To Train, Schools And Shops. Landscaped level yard with deck and patio. Walk to Edgewood Elementary, bus to Scarsdale Middle School. Walk to Scarsdale High School.