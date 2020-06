Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious, well appointed one bedroom apartment with a great Broadway location. Apartment comes turn-key with beautiful furniture, fully equipped kitchen and all bedding. 1200 SF third floor walk-up with large kitchen, plenty of living space, a huge bathroom with jetted soaking tub and tile shower. This apartment has everything you need including a stacked washer/dryer. Available 9/1/2020. 1 year lease preferred but will consider/negotiate a shorter term.