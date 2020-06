Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

CHARMING 3 BDRM APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SARATOGA SPRINGS. WELL LIT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WARM, INVITING & SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN, 1.5 BATH. MASTER BED CONTAINS LRG WALK IN CLOSET W/ WINDOW. LRG UPSTAIRS ATTIC FOR STORAGE. SUNNY CLOSED IN PORCH. OFF ST PARKING. FENCED IN YARD W/ FIRE PIT. TRASH, LAWN AND SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED. ASK ABOUT WASH/DRY. RENTERS INS, VERIFICATION OF EMPLOYMENT, CRED CHK & RENTERS APP REQUIRED. 1 YEAR LEASE MIN. MOVE IN READY. PETS TBD.