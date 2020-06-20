All apartments in Saratoga Springs
20 Locust Grove Road, #1
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

20 Locust Grove Road, #1

20 Locust Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

20 Locust Grove Road, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
All utilities are included in this completely furnished garden level apartment, available to occupy May 28th on a short or long term lease. It is the lower level of the owner's home, having its own separate and private entrance from the garage. The owner is the Broker. The rent includes the following: Living room and bedroom furniture, queen bed, bed and bath linens, kitchen utensils, individual thermostat controlled baseboard hot water heat, electric, wifi, basic cable, smart tv, Trash pick up, lawn care and snow plowing. The rent also includes two car tandem parking spaces in the driveway, which one is for visitors. The 1 car garage parking is an available option, in lieu of the two tandem driveway spaces. The rent including the 1 car garage space is $1,300/month. The apartment has its own standard size washer, dryer, a gas fireplace, a small storage room, ample closet space and a large tiled walk in shower bathroom. The kitchenette includes: refrigerator, microwave, toaster/oven/ broiler, coffee maker, two inductive cooking burners, pots, pans, cooking utensils, plates, glasses and dinnerware. The first month rent and last month rent are required upon signing the lease. No security deposit is required. This rental is a safe, owner occupied, drug and smoke free property with no illegal activities allowed. It's an ideal and affordable place for one person. For more information and your private viewing: Contact Jeffrey E. Brown Realty, jeffbrownrealty at aol, or 5185870532. For more information about the owner please visit www.jeffreyebrownrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 have any available units?
20 Locust Grove Road, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga Springs, NY.
What amenities does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 have?
Some of 20 Locust Grove Road, #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
20 Locust Grove Road, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 does offer parking.
Does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 have a pool?
No, 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 have accessible units?
No, 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Locust Grove Road, #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
