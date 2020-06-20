20 Locust Grove Road, #1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

All utilities are included in this completely furnished garden level apartment, available to occupy May 28th on a short or long term lease. It is the lower level of the owner's home, having its own separate and private entrance from the garage. The owner is the Broker. The rent includes the following: Living room and bedroom furniture, queen bed, bed and bath linens, kitchen utensils, individual thermostat controlled baseboard hot water heat, electric, wifi, basic cable, smart tv, Trash pick up, lawn care and snow plowing. The rent also includes two car tandem parking spaces in the driveway, which one is for visitors. The 1 car garage parking is an available option, in lieu of the two tandem driveway spaces. The rent including the 1 car garage space is $1,300/month. The apartment has its own standard size washer, dryer, a gas fireplace, a small storage room, ample closet space and a large tiled walk in shower bathroom. The kitchenette includes: refrigerator, microwave, toaster/oven/ broiler, coffee maker, two inductive cooking burners, pots, pans, cooking utensils, plates, glasses and dinnerware. The first month rent and last month rent are required upon signing the lease. No security deposit is required. This rental is a safe, owner occupied, drug and smoke free property with no illegal activities allowed. It's an ideal and affordable place for one person. For more information and your private viewing: Contact Jeffrey E. Brown Realty, jeffbrownrealty at aol, or 5185870532. For more information about the owner please visit www.jeffreyebrownrealty.com