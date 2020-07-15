Amenities
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife. Within a few minute cycle or walk of the renowned Saratoga Race Track, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Broadway, Empire Run gives access to all of the value Saratoga Springs offers. Burns Management offers you 3-18 month lease terms with the availability of standard unfurnished, furnished, corporate all-inclusive apartments. Whether you are moving within the city, across the country, or around the world, Empire Run will accommodate your needs, whether long-term or short, and ensure a smooth leasing and living experience. When joining us, not only do you have the value of cable/internet, Whirlpool appliances, & washers and dryers included, you also have a strength & cardio center, access to the city's year round Spring Run Rec Trail, and The Fresh Market grocery at your doorstep. Empire Run also offers you ...