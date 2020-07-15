Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center car charging concierge conference room e-payments green community guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife. Within a few minute cycle or walk of the renowned Saratoga Race Track, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Broadway, Empire Run gives access to all of the value Saratoga Springs offers. Burns Management offers you 3-18 month lease terms with the availability of standard unfurnished, furnished, corporate all-inclusive apartments. Whether you are moving within the city, across the country, or around the world, Empire Run will accommodate your needs, whether long-term or short, and ensure a smooth leasing and living experience. When joining us, not only do you have the value of cable/internet, Whirlpool appliances, & washers and dryers included, you also have a strength & cardio center, access to the city's year round Spring Run Rec Trail, and The Fresh Market grocery at your doorstep. Empire Run also offers you ...