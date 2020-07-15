All apartments in Saratoga County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:33 AM

Empire Run

130 Excelsior Ave · (518) 622-4091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY 12866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,701

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Empire Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
car charging
concierge
conference room
e-payments
green community
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife. Within a few minute cycle or walk of the renowned Saratoga Race Track, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Broadway, Empire Run gives access to all of the value Saratoga Springs offers. Burns Management offers you 3-18 month lease terms with the availability of standard unfurnished, furnished, corporate all-inclusive apartments. Whether you are moving within the city, across the country, or around the world, Empire Run will accommodate your needs, whether long-term or short, and ensure a smooth leasing and living experience. When joining us, not only do you have the value of cable/internet, Whirlpool appliances, & washers and dryers included, you also have a strength & cardio center, access to the city's year round Spring Run Rec Trail, and The Fresh Market grocery at your doorstep. Empire Run also offers you ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per person
Deposit: $0 - full month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Other, assigned: $85/month. Climate controlled Garage Parking Available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Empire Run have any available units?
Empire Run has 8 units available starting at $1,701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Empire Run have?
Some of Empire Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Empire Run currently offering any rent specials?
Empire Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Empire Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Empire Run is pet friendly.
Does Empire Run offer parking?
Yes, Empire Run offers parking.
Does Empire Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Empire Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Empire Run have a pool?
Yes, Empire Run has a pool.
Does Empire Run have accessible units?
Yes, Empire Run has accessible units.
Does Empire Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Empire Run has units with dishwashers.
Does Empire Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Empire Run has units with air conditioning.
