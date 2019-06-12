4 Sterling Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage wine room

A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens. Approximately 6500Sf Of Sumptuous Living Space, Fabulous Formal Rooms As Well As More Intimate Spaces Such As The Wine Room, Fr W/Vaulted Ceiling & Fpl Off The Eik, Handsome Office, And Cinema. Extravagant Master Suite & 4 Additional Brs, 3 With Private Outdoor Space, All En Suite, Include Two On Main Floor. 3-Car Garage, Full Basement, Many Extras.