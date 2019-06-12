All apartments in Sands Point
Last updated June 12 2019 at 1:41 PM

4 Sterling Ln

4 Sterling Lane · (516) 449-7598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY 11050
Sands Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wine room
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens. Approximately 6500Sf Of Sumptuous Living Space, Fabulous Formal Rooms As Well As More Intimate Spaces Such As The Wine Room, Fr W/Vaulted Ceiling & Fpl Off The Eik, Handsome Office, And Cinema. Extravagant Master Suite & 4 Additional Brs, 3 With Private Outdoor Space, All En Suite, Include Two On Main Floor. 3-Car Garage, Full Basement, Many Extras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Sterling Ln have any available units?
4 Sterling Ln has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Sterling Ln have?
Some of 4 Sterling Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Sterling Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4 Sterling Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Sterling Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4 Sterling Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sands Point.
Does 4 Sterling Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4 Sterling Ln does offer parking.
Does 4 Sterling Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Sterling Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Sterling Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4 Sterling Ln has a pool.
Does 4 Sterling Ln have accessible units?
No, 4 Sterling Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Sterling Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Sterling Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Sterling Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Sterling Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
