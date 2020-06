Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters. House & Cottage Each With Wine Cellar & Generator. Tennis Court. Surrounded By Perennial Gardens That Will Take Your Breath Away. Virtual Property Tours Available on request. Wildbank, Former Home Of John Philip Sousa.