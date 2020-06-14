65 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NY with hardwood floors

Salisbury was named by Long Islanders in the 1800s who found that the area's flat plains resembled England's Salisbury Plain, where the famous Stonehenge is situated.

Salisbury is a small hamlet with just over 12,000 people, according to the 2010 census. Living here is a great way to confuse people if you don't really want them to know your home address -- all of your letters will bear a Westbury postal code, and most Long Islanders simply refer to the hamlet as South Westbury. For the most part, Salisbury is a so-called Levitt development, with the northwest quadrant the only exception. Famous New York developer William Levitt turned the grassland here into a housing scheme just after WWII, so you will see a lot of "Levitt houses" in the area; apartment complexes, however, are few and far between. Unfortunately, places for rent are not easy to find in Salisbury -- prepare yourself, do your research and it'll all be worth it. See more