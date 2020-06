Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146



***No FEE**



Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye.



Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout. Tons of light in the living room. Upstairs you'll find a large bathroom with a glass standing shower and washer/dryer. Great size master bedroom that can easily accommodate a king size bed.



1 parking spot avail for $80 per month.



Will not last! Call today for a private showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109146

Property Id 109146



(RLNE5808926)