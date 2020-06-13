All apartments in Rye
Rye, NY
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue

47 Locust Avenue · (914) 374-0318
Location

47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd f · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding. The bathroom has been updated with vanity, sink and mirrors. Sun filled, with skylights, freshly painted and off street parking for one car. tenant has use of yard. There are 3 wall a/c s with remotes. Walk to Rye Y, train and shops. Tenant pays heat, hot water, gas and electric. Laundry is in basement with two washers and dryers. No smokers or pets. Credit check, proof of income, & references required. Masks and gloves a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Locust Avenue have any available units?
47 Locust Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Locust Avenue have?
Some of 47 Locust Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
47 Locust Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Locust Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 47 Locust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 47 Locust Avenue does offer parking.
Does 47 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Locust Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Locust Avenue have a pool?
No, 47 Locust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 47 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 47 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Locust Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Locust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Locust Avenue has units with air conditioning.
