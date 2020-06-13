47 Locust Avenue

Amenities

This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding. The bathroom has been updated with vanity, sink and mirrors. Sun filled, with skylights, freshly painted and off street parking for one car. tenant has use of yard. There are 3 wall a/c s with remotes. Walk to Rye Y, train and shops. Tenant pays heat, hot water, gas and electric. Laundry is in basement with two washers and dryers. No smokers or pets. Credit check, proof of income, & references required. Masks and gloves a must!