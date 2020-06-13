All apartments in Rye
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

3 White Birch Drive

3 White Birch Drive · (914) 879-1837
Location

3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3780 sqft

Amenities

Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all. Enjoy an open-plan chef's kitchen w/adjoining family room with built-in's, sliders lead to a beautiful patio w/ stone sitting wall, ideal for outdoor entertaining. The sun infused formal dining room & large living room w/ wood burning fireplace are ideal gatherings spaces to host friends &family. The master bedroom suite boast high ceilings, walk in closet & spa bath, w/ double vanities. Three additional family bedrooms, hall bath &convenient laundry room complete this second floor. The lower level features a large open rec space, exercise room and ample storage and more. Simply unpack and enjoy. Tenant responsible for gardening, snow removal, first $250 of minor repairs, Tenant insurance for personal belongings & liability. Please submit all offers in writing, attach credit & employment verification. 2+ year term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 White Birch Drive have any available units?
3 White Birch Drive has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 White Birch Drive have?
Some of 3 White Birch Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 White Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 White Birch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 White Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 White Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 3 White Birch Drive offer parking?
No, 3 White Birch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3 White Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 White Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 White Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 3 White Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 White Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 White Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 White Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 White Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 White Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 White Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
