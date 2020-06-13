3 White Birch Drive

Amenities

Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all. Enjoy an open-plan chef's kitchen w/adjoining family room with built-in's, sliders lead to a beautiful patio w/ stone sitting wall, ideal for outdoor entertaining. The sun infused formal dining room & large living room w/ wood burning fireplace are ideal gatherings spaces to host friends &family. The master bedroom suite boast high ceilings, walk in closet & spa bath, w/ double vanities. Three additional family bedrooms, hall bath &convenient laundry room complete this second floor. The lower level features a large open rec space, exercise room and ample storage and more. Simply unpack and enjoy. Tenant responsible for gardening, snow removal, first $250 of minor repairs, Tenant insurance for personal belongings & liability. Please submit all offers in writing, attach credit & employment verification. 2+ year term.