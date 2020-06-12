3 Roger Sherman Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage media room

Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary. A wonderful mix of historic charm (Front Porch with Marvin Windows, 10 ft ceilings, large inset windows, Wood Floors, French doors, panel molding, crown moldings) and Today's modern conveniences (Custom kitchen/African Mahogany Desk entertaining area with Wine Fridge/Family Room with Double French Door Slider, Breakfast Room with morning light from Bay Window & French Slider, huge 3-car attached garage with Mudroom/Laundry Room attached, very private MEDIA Room w/100-inch screen & seating, landscape lighting & lawn sprinklers). Basement Gym. Lots of storage. Perennial/rose gardens (Rye Healthy Yard). Gardener & maint. contracts included. Also included is the Deck Umbrella, table & chairs. Freshly painted, new carpeting on stairs & Study. Will be delivered immaculate! Tenant responsible for utilities, snow removal.