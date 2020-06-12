All apartments in Rye
Location

3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,750

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5938 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary. A wonderful mix of historic charm (Front Porch with Marvin Windows, 10 ft ceilings, large inset windows, Wood Floors, French doors, panel molding, crown moldings) and Today's modern conveniences (Custom kitchen/African Mahogany Desk entertaining area with Wine Fridge/Family Room with Double French Door Slider, Breakfast Room with morning light from Bay Window & French Slider, huge 3-car attached garage with Mudroom/Laundry Room attached, very private MEDIA Room w/100-inch screen & seating, landscape lighting & lawn sprinklers). Basement Gym. Lots of storage. Perennial/rose gardens (Rye Healthy Yard). Gardener & maint. contracts included. Also included is the Deck Umbrella, table & chairs. Freshly painted, new carpeting on stairs & Study. Will be delivered immaculate! Tenant responsible for utilities, snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Roger Sherman Place have any available units?
3 Roger Sherman Place has a unit available for $13,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Roger Sherman Place have?
Some of 3 Roger Sherman Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Roger Sherman Place currently offering any rent specials?
3 Roger Sherman Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Roger Sherman Place pet-friendly?
No, 3 Roger Sherman Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 3 Roger Sherman Place offer parking?
Yes, 3 Roger Sherman Place does offer parking.
Does 3 Roger Sherman Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Roger Sherman Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Roger Sherman Place have a pool?
No, 3 Roger Sherman Place does not have a pool.
Does 3 Roger Sherman Place have accessible units?
No, 3 Roger Sherman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Roger Sherman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Roger Sherman Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Roger Sherman Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Roger Sherman Place does not have units with air conditioning.
