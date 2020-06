Amenities

Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum. Area has a vacation vibe and house makes a great condo/apartment alternative with level yard, garage and laundry/mud room. Parking for 2 cars in driveway. This pet friendly rental is also a short stroll to Rye's expansive dog park and winter dog beach!