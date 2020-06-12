All apartments in Rye Brook
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

70 Bowman Avenue

70 Bowman Avenue · (914) 980-6444
Location

70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY 10573

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2nd. Fl. · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook. This 1 bedroom, smaller pet friendly apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, working fireplace, maple kitchen cabinets, tile in kitchen, open kitchen-dining area concept with island offers both formal and casual dining options, nice sized rooms, full bath with tub, attic storage, dishwasher and office/den. Ample street parking as well!!! View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pkVHjCLW5jX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Bowman Avenue have any available units?
70 Bowman Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Bowman Avenue have?
Some of 70 Bowman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Bowman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
70 Bowman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Bowman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Bowman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 70 Bowman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 70 Bowman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 70 Bowman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Bowman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Bowman Avenue have a pool?
No, 70 Bowman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 70 Bowman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 70 Bowman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Bowman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Bowman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Bowman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Bowman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
