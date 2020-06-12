70 Bowman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook. This 1 bedroom, smaller pet friendly apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, working fireplace, maple kitchen cabinets, tile in kitchen, open kitchen-dining area concept with island offers both formal and casual dining options, nice sized rooms, full bath with tub, attic storage, dishwasher and office/den. Ample street parking as well!!! View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pkVHjCLW5jX