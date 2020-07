Amenities

3 bedroom apartment, 2 nd floor, close to all the Inc. Village of Rockville Centre has to offer. W/D combo in unit. Eat in kitchen. High ceilings through. Tenant responsible for electric. Parking, with permit, in RVC municipal lots. 2 blocks to LIRR, short commute to NYC. NO PETS! Application with fee at National Tenant Network.One month rent, one month security and 1 month RE fee at lease signing.