1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:07 PM
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
90 Ongly Street
90 Ongley Street, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Ongly Street in Rockville Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rockville Centre
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
South Hempstead
1 Unit Available
1027 Long Beach Rd
1027 Long Beach Road, South Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Clean, Spacious and Comfortable second floor apt.. Fresh paint and carpets. Private use of Driveway and Front Door Entrance. Large living room could fit a formal dining area too. EIK, Large bathroom with a tub/shower.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
260 Earle Avenue
260 Earle Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 260 Earle Avenue in Lynbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
37 Prospect Avenue
37 Prospect Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Beautiful 1 Bedrooms 2nd Floor Apartment in the heart of E. Rockaway. Features: Livingroom, Full Bath, Large Bedroom, Eat in Kitchen. Apt. has Walk in Closets and shared basement with washer/Dryer and room for storage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
6 Davison Plaza #upper
6 Davison Plaza, East Rockaway, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Complete renovation currently under construction. All brand new 1 bed apt on 2nd floor. Steps to LIRR. Photos from are from a similar renovation.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville Centre
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Freeport
1 Unit Available
437 Guy Lombardo Ave
437 Guy Lombardo Avenue, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bath - Property Id: 94828 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bathroom And Kitchen , Living Room With Central Ac & Heat, Huge Storage Space.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
West Hempstead
1 Unit Available
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
