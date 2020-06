Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

WOW..Location!.. Location! Mint. Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment in legal, Well Maintained 2 Family Home. 1st Floor has Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Full, Large, Basement Storage. Small dog or cat permitted. Fenced in Yard with Deck and Patio for Private Use. 2 Driveway spots. Blocks to LIRR & Public Transportation as well as South Shore Hospitals and Restaurants. Porch is All yours too!