Amenities

Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center. Huge Property almost - 3,000 Sq Ft plus, Huge Living Rm with Fireplace, Hard Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen / Huge Center Island, Master Bedroom with Master Suite Bath, other Bedrooms are very spacious, Very Huge Park Like yard, Pets are Welcome with extra Security, LIRR-Trains a Short Distance Minutes away, Easy Access to Parkways, Shopping, Restaurants, Big Home and very Spacious, Prime Prime LOCATION.....