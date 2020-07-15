15 Belle Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to a wonderfully renovated and spacious unit featuring a large living / dining combo (14 x 25) with modern lighting, wood floors, plenty of natural light. Step into the newly renovated kitchen (8 x 10) with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, tastefully tiled floors, new stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Two bedrooms (10 x 15) with plush carpet and oversized closets. Both bedrooms have additional storage space as well as access to the newly renovated bathroom which features a new vanity, extra shelf space, and modern tiled walls and floors. The unit includes heat and hot water along with one parking space. Use of the yard also permitted. Close to shops, highways and a short drive to the train station. Additional permit parking on street. Unit is located in the REAR of the house, NO PETS, W/D OR SMOKERS PLEASE!