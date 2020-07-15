All apartments in Ossining
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

15 Belle Avenue

15 Belle Avenue · (914) 806-5356
Location

15 Belle Avenue, Ossining, NY 10562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home to a wonderfully renovated and spacious unit featuring a large living / dining combo (14 x 25) with modern lighting, wood floors, plenty of natural light. Step into the newly renovated kitchen (8 x 10) with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, tastefully tiled floors, new stainless appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Two bedrooms (10 x 15) with plush carpet and oversized closets. Both bedrooms have additional storage space as well as access to the newly renovated bathroom which features a new vanity, extra shelf space, and modern tiled walls and floors. The unit includes heat and hot water along with one parking space. Use of the yard also permitted. Close to shops, highways and a short drive to the train station. Additional permit parking on street. Unit is located in the REAR of the house, NO PETS, W/D OR SMOKERS PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Belle Avenue have any available units?
15 Belle Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Belle Avenue have?
Some of 15 Belle Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Belle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Belle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Belle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Belle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ossining.
Does 15 Belle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 Belle Avenue offers parking.
Does 15 Belle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Belle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Belle Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Belle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Belle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Belle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Belle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Belle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Belle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Belle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
