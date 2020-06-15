75 Bank Street

Amenities

hardwood floors doorman courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard doorman

FURNISHED SHORT-TERM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR 3-6 MONTHS. Designed by Drew McGukin, a rare one bedroom prewar rental in cobblestone West Village at the intersection of Meatpacking District, Soho and the Highline. Sumptuously furnished with pieces by Mies Van der Rohe, Bil Baughman, Jen Risom and Noguchi, Deco-style, live the bohemian luxury ambience at the Abingdon Court on one of Manhattan's most picturesque blocks. Blessed with three exposures, Apartment 5A is a serene oasis in the heart of Downtown, and its details speak to an uncommon grace and luxury. A lovely arched dining foyer steps down to a sunken living room with dark polished oak floors, and filtered courtyard light. A comfortable flow leads you by abundant custom closets into a corner master bedroom designed for peace and quiet with a king-sized bed. A fully-equipped kitchen windowed kitchen and brand new Art Deco-style bath, you will have a home coveted for both its style and its substance; the perfect place to entertain and to enjoy life