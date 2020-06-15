All apartments in New York
Find more places like 75 Bank Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
75 Bank Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

75 Bank Street

75 Bank Street · (212) 444-7820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

75 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$4,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
doorman
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
FURNISHED SHORT-TERM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR 3-6 MONTHS. Designed by Drew McGukin, a rare one bedroom prewar rental in cobblestone West Village at the intersection of Meatpacking District, Soho and the Highline. Sumptuously furnished with pieces by Mies Van der Rohe, Bil Baughman, Jen Risom and Noguchi, Deco-style, live the bohemian luxury ambience at the Abingdon Court on one of Manhattan's most picturesque blocks. Blessed with three exposures, Apartment 5A is a serene oasis in the heart of Downtown, and its details speak to an uncommon grace and luxury. A lovely arched dining foyer steps down to a sunken living room with dark polished oak floors, and filtered courtyard light. A comfortable flow leads you by abundant custom closets into a corner master bedroom designed for peace and quiet with a king-sized bed. A fully-equipped kitchen windowed kitchen and brand new Art Deco-style bath, you will have a home coveted for both its style and its substance; the perfect place to entertain and to enjoy life

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Bank Street have any available units?
75 Bank Street has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Bank Street have?
Some of 75 Bank Street's amenities include hardwood floors, doorman, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Bank Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Bank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 75 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 75 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 75 Bank Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity