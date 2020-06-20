All apartments in New York
201 West 72nd Street

201 West 72nd Street · (646) 609-9893
Location

201 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-O · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
pool
Guided Virtual Tour

NO FEE (Owner pays his agent)

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - DOUBLE-HEIGHT DUPLEX

This sun-splashed stunner is available on April 1, 2020 furnished or unfurnished.

Full service condo building with full gym and pool in easy-to-live location that comes with bragging rights: Every area cultural, dining, and shopping destination at your doorstep including plethora of transportation options Central & Riverside Parks and so much more.

Here, you get a sweet, private balcony with dramatic views East over Verdi Square, and stupendous double-height windows in the lofty living room. New wide-plank oak floors run throughout flowing flawlessly from the gorgeous living room, through to the open-plan dining area, and into the open, eat-in designer kitchen with stone-capped counters, top-shelf appliances, and a dining bar. The downstairs half bath, like the rest of this top-notch home, is designer renovated, and the entire residence offers central ac.

The brand-new, designer stairs are a piece of art practical and beautiful good form and easy function and they gracefully usher you to the upstairs master suite. The king-sized bedroom has dramatic exposure to the Eastern skies through the double-height windows, ample custom closets, its own audio/visual system, and a handsome full bath just down its hall.

Comfortable and sexy easy to live and easy to love beautifully and cleverly crafted this freshly renovated, double-height duplex is indeed a dandy dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 72nd Street have any available units?
201 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 201 West 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 201 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 72nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 201 West 72nd Street has a pool.
Does 201 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 201 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
