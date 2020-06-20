201 West 72nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym pool

NO FEE (Owner pays his agent)



FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - DOUBLE-HEIGHT DUPLEX



This sun-splashed stunner is available on April 1, 2020 furnished or unfurnished.



Full service condo building with full gym and pool in easy-to-live location that comes with bragging rights: Every area cultural, dining, and shopping destination at your doorstep including plethora of transportation options Central & Riverside Parks and so much more.



Here, you get a sweet, private balcony with dramatic views East over Verdi Square, and stupendous double-height windows in the lofty living room. New wide-plank oak floors run throughout flowing flawlessly from the gorgeous living room, through to the open-plan dining area, and into the open, eat-in designer kitchen with stone-capped counters, top-shelf appliances, and a dining bar. The downstairs half bath, like the rest of this top-notch home, is designer renovated, and the entire residence offers central ac.



The brand-new, designer stairs are a piece of art practical and beautiful good form and easy function and they gracefully usher you to the upstairs master suite. The king-sized bedroom has dramatic exposure to the Eastern skies through the double-height windows, ample custom closets, its own audio/visual system, and a handsome full bath just down its hall.



Comfortable and sexy easy to live and easy to love beautifully and cleverly crafted this freshly renovated, double-height duplex is indeed a dandy dream home.