2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM
161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
4 N Marwood Road
4 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex on a park like street! Oversized LR/DR Combo with wood burning fireplace. High Ceilings, hardwood floors. Deck & Backyard. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral vaulted ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
9 Firwood Road
9 Firwood Road, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Port Washington. Second floor of beautiful two-family house. Separate entrance, bright and airy large living room/dining area, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
24 Manhasset Avenue
24 Manhasset Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful oversized 2 bedroom 2 Bath with private entrance and private large balcolony living Room, Dining Room, washer and dryer in unit
Results within 1 mile of Manorhaven
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
19 Wildwood Gdns A2
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
17 3rd Avenue
17 3rd Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious and recently updated 2 BR, 1 Bath rental near the town dock and main street. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Laundry and storage in the basement. New Appliances prior to tenant moving in
Results within 5 miles of Manorhaven
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Glen Cove
48 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Neck. Newly Renovated High Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Great Neck Featuring Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-Tops In Kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
171 Great Neck Road
171 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1787 sqft
Great Neck. Welcome To Sterling Plaza, Great Neck's Premiere Condominium Building, Offering The Finest Rental Properties For The Discerning Tenant. Top Floor Apartment Features 2 Bedrooms With 2.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
36 Barstow Road
36 Barstow Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Neck. Renovated Jr.4 Coop Apartment set up as 2BR In Elevator Building In The Heart of Great Neck. Large Living Room/Dining area with built in island, Renovated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors. French Doors Lead To Additional Bedroom/Den.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
61 Bryant Avenue
61 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1200 sqft
Roslyn. Luxury 55+ 2 Bedroom, @ 2 full Bath Rental on Roslyn Harbor. Indoor Parking, In-Ground Heated Pool, 24-Hour Doorman, Community Room and Fitness Center. Washer and Dryer are in the Unit. Virtual Tour : https://www.tourfactory.com/2073586
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Great Neck. Second Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt In Gn South School District (Saddle Rock Elem). Xl Living Areas And Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly. Resident Supers, Renovated Laundry Rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Baxter Estates
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street
125 Main Street, Baxter Estates, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
No Board Approval. Large 2 Bedroom Unit W/ Private Terrace.
Results within 10 miles of Manorhaven
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Downtown New Rochelle
33 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
