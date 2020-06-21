550 Fourth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District. Featuring 2 full bathrooms, laundry in the unit, updated eat-in kitchen with granite counter-top, access to a shared yard, off street parking, heat and hot water included, nice sized bedrooms, and the formal dining room makes for a great space for a den or home office! Available for July occupancy. Convenient location just blocks to DeCicicos Market & Trotta's Pharmacy, 9/10 mile to Mamaroneck Station & Mamaroneck Avenue's Vibrant Business District