Mamaroneck, NY
550 Fourth Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

550 Fourth Street

550 4th Street · (914) 698-1017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District. Featuring 2 full bathrooms, laundry in the unit, updated eat-in kitchen with granite counter-top, access to a shared yard, off street parking, heat and hot water included, nice sized bedrooms, and the formal dining room makes for a great space for a den or home office! Available for July occupancy. Convenient location just blocks to DeCicicos Market & Trotta's Pharmacy, 9/10 mile to Mamaroneck Station & Mamaroneck Avenue's Vibrant Business District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Fourth Street have any available units?
550 Fourth Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 550 Fourth Street have?
Some of 550 Fourth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Fourth Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 Fourth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Fourth Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 Fourth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mamaroneck.
Does 550 Fourth Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 Fourth Street does offer parking.
Does 550 Fourth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Fourth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Fourth Street have a pool?
No, 550 Fourth Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 Fourth Street have accessible units?
No, 550 Fourth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Fourth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Fourth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Fourth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Fourth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
