15 Daley Pl

Clean & Freshly painted 1 BR Apt on 2nd Fl of house. Front Entry. Spacious Liv Rm 10.5'x16.5', Din Rm with ceiling fan & closet 8'x14.5', & Bedroom w ceiling fan & 2 closets 14'x14.5'. Plus hall closet. Eat-in Kit w new floor & counter, 8'x8'. Brand new Bath w large shower. Hardwood floors refinished. Very convenient to LIRR, bus, & shopping. No Pets, No Smoking. Window A/Cs allowed. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas & helps with snow removal. Laundromat nearby. Parking in driveway for 1 car. Additional overnight parking nearby for a fee to Lynbrook Village. Tenants are screened by National Tenant Network for a fee of $20/adult applicant. Excellent credit & Income/Assets please.