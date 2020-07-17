All apartments in Lynbrook
15 Daley Pl

15 Daley Place · No Longer Available
Location

15 Daley Place, Lynbrook, NY 11563
Lynbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean & Freshly painted 1 BR Apt on 2nd Fl of house. Front Entry. Spacious Liv Rm 10.5'x16.5', Din Rm with ceiling fan & closet 8'x14.5', & Bedroom w ceiling fan & 2 closets 14'x14.5'. Plus hall closet. Eat-in Kit w new floor & counter, 8'x8'. Brand new Bath w large shower. Hardwood floors refinished. Very convenient to LIRR, bus, & shopping. No Pets, No Smoking. Window A/Cs allowed. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas & helps with snow removal. Laundromat nearby. Parking in driveway for 1 car. Additional overnight parking nearby for a fee to Lynbrook Village. Tenants are screened by National Tenant Network for a fee of $20/adult applicant. Excellent credit & Income/Assets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Daley Pl have any available units?
15 Daley Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynbrook, NY.
What amenities does 15 Daley Pl have?
Some of 15 Daley Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Daley Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15 Daley Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Daley Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15 Daley Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynbrook.
Does 15 Daley Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15 Daley Pl offers parking.
Does 15 Daley Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Daley Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Daley Pl have a pool?
No, 15 Daley Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15 Daley Pl have accessible units?
No, 15 Daley Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Daley Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Daley Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Daley Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Daley Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
