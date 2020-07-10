/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Hicksville, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
32 Boulder Lane
32 Boulder Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hicksville.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
178 Park Ave
178 Park Avenue, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious Main Level 2 Bedrooms Apartment In A Legal 2 Family Home in Hicksville. Gas Heat & Cooking. 1-2 Parking Space On The Driveway. Washer/Dryer Included. Landlord Pays Water and Lawn Care. Separate Thermostat. Available August 1st.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
12 Maglie Drive
12 Maglie Drive, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Tenant to pay one month Real Estate Fee. Tenant to pay for heat and electric. Landlord to pay for water.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
70 N Fordham Road
70 North Fordham Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Beautiful 4 Br, 2 Bath, Whole House, Lg Eat In Kitchen/Dr, Den W/Skylight, Gas Heat/Cooking, Cac, Hardwood Floors, Jacuzzi, Shower W/ Massagers, Gas Line For BBQ, Private Backyard W/In Ground Pool, In Ground Sprinkler 4Zone, Convenient To All
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
194 Spindle Road
194 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Location, 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths, Granite Kitchen, Dining Room, Living room.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
39 Notre Dame
39 Notre Dame Avenue, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 39 Notre Dame in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
Results within 1 mile of Hicksville
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
105 Hardy Ln
105 Hardy Lane, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Mint Exp Ranch In Salisbury/ East Meadow Schools! 1800 Sq Ft Of Living Space! New Diamond Eik W/SS Appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pictures Online. Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP. Back Patio W/Pavers.
1 of 19
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
36 Middle Ln
36 Middle Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
The best location in East Birchwood, walking to school, library,CVS,shopping...
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
14 St. Lawrence Place
14 St Lawrence Place, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2161 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level Home with mid-Block Location in the Jericho School District. Recently Renovated Eat In Kitchen, Large Living room & Dining room, Family room with Fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
979 Mirabelle Ave
979 Mirabelle Avenue, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Updated bth and large eat in kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors Washer / dryer in basement but basement is not for tenants use Utilities are 2/3 electric and 2/3 oil
Results within 5 miles of Hicksville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,811
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Hicksville 1 BedroomsHicksville 2 BedroomsHicksville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHicksville 3 BedroomsHicksville Apartments with Balcony
Hicksville Apartments with GarageHicksville Apartments with GymHicksville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHicksville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Rockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NY